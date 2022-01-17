Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $8.41 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and $423,092.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00019686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

