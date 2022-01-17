Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

