Hiblocks Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $200,389.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.96 or 0.07566604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.59 or 0.99201645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007731 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.