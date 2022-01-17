High Performance Blockchain Market Cap Hits $6.63 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $576,143.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

