Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.98. 2,718,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

