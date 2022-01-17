Hive Trading Up 1.5% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $490.65 million and $9.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,967,107 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.