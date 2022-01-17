HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.14. HMN Financial has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

