HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Reaches $0.26

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $976,812.46 and approximately $90,036.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.34 or 0.07604427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.96 or 0.99988301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007819 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

