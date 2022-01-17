Honest Price Tops $0.0232 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.18 million and $914,378.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

