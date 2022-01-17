Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.92 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $94.92 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

