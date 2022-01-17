Hord (HORD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $246,514.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Hord has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $246,514.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.