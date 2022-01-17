Horizen Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $53.17 or 0.00124841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $636.19 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00329823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 11,965,444 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.