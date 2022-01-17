Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.33 Million

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post $887.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.00 million and the lowest is $832.20 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

