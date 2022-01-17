Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.60% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $69,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

