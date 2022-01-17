Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

