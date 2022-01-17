Howdoo Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $3,309.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 460,692,068 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

