HSBC Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €184.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €176.00 ($200.00).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €176.10 ($200.11). 65,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €164.46 and a 200 day moving average of €155.92. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.