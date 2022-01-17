HSBC Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,825 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,825 ($24.77) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.26) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.66) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.27 ($23.57).

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 4.92 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,321.42 ($17.94). The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,560. The company has a market capitalization of £36.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,339.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,403.26. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

