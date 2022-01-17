HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $518.30

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 518.30 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 517.30 ($7.02), with a volume of 1524278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.96).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.58) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 480 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

The firm has a market cap of £105.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 447.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.11.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

