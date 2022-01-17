Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

