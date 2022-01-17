Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,462 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

