Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,674 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of Humana worth $91,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

