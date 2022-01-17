HUNT Hits Market Cap of $78.55 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $78.55 million and $4.52 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

