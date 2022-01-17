Huobi BTC Price Tops $42,581.33 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $42,581.33 or 1.00404600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $180,187.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

