HUSD (HUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $407.13 million and $12.60 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 407,585,256 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

