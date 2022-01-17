Hyperion Reaches One Day Volume of $64.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $139.27 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

