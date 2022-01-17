I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0710 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $158.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00322399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008924 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002921 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000126 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,349,439 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

