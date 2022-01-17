IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

