IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.21.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 324,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 474.29.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

