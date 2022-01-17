Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $6,101.45 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,101.45 or 0.14508691 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $847.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07586641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,048.37 or 0.99987175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007608 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

