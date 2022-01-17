ICHI Market Cap Reaches $37.99 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.18 or 0.00021765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 67.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,456 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.