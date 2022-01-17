Iconic Token Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.51 million and $4,335.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

