Idena (IDNA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $388,629.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $388,629.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00183970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00205395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,217,957 coins and its circulating supply is 55,855,194 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.