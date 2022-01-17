Idle 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90,774.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $90,774.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,644,863 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

