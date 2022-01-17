iEthereum (IETH) Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $3,228.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

