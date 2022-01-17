IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

INFO stock opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.