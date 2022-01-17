II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of II-VI worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.05 on Monday. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

