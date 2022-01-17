Illuvium (ILV) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Illuvium has a market cap of $514.57 million and $27.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $800.40 or 0.01893662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

