Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

