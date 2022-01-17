ImageCoin Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,744.08 and approximately $86,797.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,045,260 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

