IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.

Shares of IMDZF opened at $212.50 on Monday. IMCD has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

