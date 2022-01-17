Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $605,800.68

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $605,800.68 and $2,609.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars.

