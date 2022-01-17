Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INQD opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.