Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMCI stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Infinite Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

