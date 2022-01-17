Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $59.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.