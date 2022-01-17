Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Update

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 685,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,440 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

INBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.