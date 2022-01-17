Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Reaches $551,857.13

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ink has a total market cap of $551,857.13 and $35,679.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

