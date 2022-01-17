Innova Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Innova has a market capitalization of $264,860.23 and approximately $641.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

