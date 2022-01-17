InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

