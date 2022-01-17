InsaneCoin Reaches Market Cap of $186,318.46 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $186,318.46 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00316918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.